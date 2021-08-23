Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glentoran and Linfield were set to meet at the Oval on 31 August

The 'Big Two' derby between Glentoran and Linfield is one of four Irish Premiership games to be postponed due to international call-ups.

The Belfast rivals were set to meet in their second game of the season on 31 August but the match will now be re-scheduled.

Ballymena United and Dungannon Swifts' contest on the same date has been postponed with their fixtures on 4 September against Linfield and Crusaders respectively also pushed back.

The re-scheduling means Linfield, Ballymena and Dungannon will have nearly two weeks without a game after their opening matches of the season this Saturday.

The postponements come due to player involvements in the upcoming international window, with Northern Ireland's Under-21s in European qualifying action on 3 & 7 September.

Northern Ireland's senior side also return next month with three matches, including World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania and Switzerland, in the space of seven days.