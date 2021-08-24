1,000 is the maximum number of supporters that have been able to attend Windsor Park during Baraclough's reign

Ian Baraclough is hoping that a crowd of more than 13,000 can attend Windsor Park for Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Switzerland.

The NI manager's side take on the Swiss at home on 8 September in the second of a qualifier double-header, six days after playing Lithuania away, with a friendly against Estonia in between.

A crowd of 13,000 attended the Super Cup between Chelsea and Villarreal at Windsor on 11 August and Baraclough would like more at the Belfast venue for the visit of Switzerland.

The Irish FA has yet to advise how many supporters will be permitted to attend the 18,500-capacity stadium, but the association is hopeful of having more than 13,000.

Having taken over from Michael O'Neill last June, the Covid-19 restrictions have meant that 1,000 is the biggest gate for any of Baraclough's home international games in charge.

"Hopefully we can get more in than the 13,000 at the Super Cup but I have not been given any assurances on that or guidance," Baraclough said.

"The crowd is a big help, a big part of it. I have eluded to it that I can't wait to play in front of a full house and have that backing from the home supporters.

"I think the Super Cup was a great pointer towards what we can do and the figures that are coming back are that hopefully we can put an event on like that where it is safe for everyone.

"The rugby at Kingspan next week [when 10,000 home supporters can attend Ulster's friendly against Saracens] will again be an event that will allow us to include more people in the National Stadium at Windsor Park and, going forward, eventually get to a full house.

"It is something we have had to deal with in a safe manner and we have proved that we can do that."

'We need to be beating Lithuania'

Northern Ireland created several chances in their 0-0 home defeat by Bulgaria in March

How significant the home match against Switzerland will be in terms of Northern Ireland's qualification chances will depend on the result they get away to Lithuania six days earlier.

Having lost 2-0 away to Italy then drawn 0-0 at home to Bulgaria in their opening two Group C outings, Baraclough is fully aware of how important it is to beat Lithuania.

"We were disappointed not to come away with three points against Bulgaria which means we have to pick up maximum points elsewhere," he continued.

"We looked at the group when the draw was made and Lithuania is one where you would target coming away with three points.

"Going to Lithuania isn't going to be an easy prospect, they play on an artificial pitch and we have to contend with that. But if we are going to have any say come November at the end of this group then we need to be beating Lithuania.

"We can't hide away from that, we know that and that is what we are targeting."

And, despite having won just once in 90 minutes during his opening 12 games in charge - a 3-0 friendly win over Malta in May - the man who stepped up from the Under 21 managerial role last summer is in a positive frame of mind.

"I'm enjoying it. Every time we get together I'm looking forward to bringing new things to the group. Certainly, swelling the players is giving more competition to the group and the players know that so they have to perform when they go back to their clubs.

"There is a freshness as well that we are evolving into something that hopefully can have success in qualifying - if this one comes around too early for us then certainly for the next Euros.

"We are not writing this campaign off, I'm always a 'glass half full man' and I'm enjoying what we are building towards together. Results haven't quite gone our way but we have certainly had the performances and if we can get it right we know we are a match for anybody."