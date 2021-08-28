Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons is still in search of her first win in this season's Sportscene Predictions, with this weekend's Scottish Premiership fixtures the last before the international break.

Three defeats in three weeks means The Nine presenter is playing catching up - 210 points behind the pundits.

This week, Amy takes on Aberdeen and Scotland legend Willie Miller.

With three games on Saturday and another three on Sunday, including the first meeting of Rangers and Celtic this season, it could be a tense contest.

For each round of fixtures, a correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.

Dundee United v Hearts (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Willie's prediction: 1-2

Hibernian v Livingston (15:00)

Amy's prediction: 3-1

Willie's prediction: 2-0

Motherwell v Dundee (15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Willie's prediction: 1-1

Rangers v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-2

Willie's prediction: 2-3

Aberdeen v Ross County (15:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Willie's prediction: 3-0

St Mirren v St Johnstone (15:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Willie's prediction: 1-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 Michael Stewart 70 Tam Cowan 60

Total scores Amy 90 Pundits 300