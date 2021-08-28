Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons

Amy Irons is still in search of her first win in this season's Sportscene Predictions, with this weekend's Scottish Premiership fixtures the last before the international break.

Three defeats in three weeks means The Nine presenter is playing catching up - 210 points behind the pundits.

This week, Amy takes on Aberdeen and Scotland legend Willie Miller.

With three games on Saturday and another three on Sunday, including the first meeting of Rangers and Celtic this season, it could be a tense contest.

For each round of fixtures, a correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.

AmyWillie
Dundee United v Hearts1-01-2
Hibernian v Livingston3-12-0
Motherwell v Dundee1-21-1
Rangers v Celtic (Sun)2-22-3
Aberdeen v Ross County (Sun)2-03-0
St Mirren v St Johnstone (Sun)0-11-0

Dundee United v Hearts (Sat, 15:00)

Dundee United v Hearts

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Willie's prediction: 1-2

Hibernian v Livingston (15:00)

Hibernian v Livingston

Amy's prediction: 3-1

Willie's prediction: 2-0

Motherwell v Dundee (15:00)

Motherwell v Dundee

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Willie's prediction: 1-1

Rangers v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Rangers v Celtic

Amy's prediction: 2-2

Willie's prediction: 2-3

Aberdeen v Ross County (15:00)

Aberdeen v Ross County

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Willie's prediction: 3-0

St Mirren v St Johnstone (15:00)

St Mirren v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Willie's prediction: 1-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170
Michael Stewart70
Tam Cowan60
Total scores
Amy90
Pundits300
Amy v Pundits
P3W0D0L3

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport