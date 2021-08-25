Last updated on .From the section Scottish

English clubs could move for Celtic's in-form midfielder David Turnbull, says his former Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson. (Sun) external-link

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has not been included in Colombia's squad for their upcoming matches amid a row over quarantine rules. (Record) external-link

Scotland boss Steve Clarke says Jon McLaughlin has "a little issue at Rangers" as he explained the goalkeeper's absence from the squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers. (Record) external-link

Hearts keeper Craig Gordon will be Scotland's number one for the matches against Denmark, Faroe Islands and Austria, says Clarke. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Forcing his way back into the Scotland team was one of the reasons Gordon rejected a new contract at Celtic to re-join Hearts last year, according to Clarke. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Clarke leaves door open for Marshall to return

Clarke has questioned the merit of having an Old Firm game on Sunday three days before Scotland take on Denmark. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Referee Kevin Clancy will take charge of Sunday's meeting of Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox. (Sun) external-link

Former Hearts player Ryan Stevenson says Tynecastle defender John Souttar's Scotland squad omission is understandable. (Record) external-link

Hearts striker Liam Boyce has been left out of Northern Ireland's squad for their World Cup qualifiers with Lithuania, Estonia and Switzerland. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Brendan Rodgers is likely to avoid a return to Glasgow should former club Celtic and/or Rangers reach the Europa League group stage, with Rodgers' Leicester City set to be in the same pot as any qualifiers from Scotland when the draw is made. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass urges his players to deliver "something special" as they seek to overturn a 1-0 deficit in their Europa Conference League play-off against Qarabag. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link