Bruce's Newcastle have lost their two opening games of the Premier League season

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce could be forced to name four goalkeepers in his 25-man Premier League squad due to ongoing injuries.

With Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow both sidelined, third-choice keeper Freddie Woodman has played the opening two games.

If Newcastle do have to register four goalkeepers in their squad, it could impact on potential new additions during the transfer window.

"It is unheard of," said Bruce.

"If we do a loan deal there is then no room in the squad without leaving somebody out. It's a difficult situation as well with finances."

The Magpies manager was speaking ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup round two tie with Burnley.

Slovakia international and first-choice keeper Dubravka recently underwent foot surgery and is likely to be out for another eight weeks, with "no time limit" on his return.

"Unfortunately his wound got infected which is going to set him back another couple of weeks," Bruce continued.

The Magpies are also without second-choice keeper Darlow, who is currently recovering from Covid-19.

"It's a case with Karl of seeing how his physical wellbeing is," said Bruce.

"In the past I've had a player who took at least six weeks to recover, we have just got to be patient."

Woodman, 24, has spent the last two seasons on loan at Swansea City but came in for the defeats against Aston Villa and West Ham, and looks set to earn more game-time in the Premier League.

Former Carlisle, Walsall and Motherwell keeper Mark Gillespie, 29, was on the bench for both matches.