Owen Beck has established himself in Liverpool's U23 side having joined the club aged 13

Liverpool teenager Owen Beck has been recalled by Wales for their Uefa U21 Euro 2023 qualifier against Bulgaria in Sofia on Tuesday, 7 September.

The 19-year-old left-back signed a five year contract with the Merseyside club in July.

Swansea City defender Brandon Cooper and Stoke City striker Christian Norton both return from injury.

Sion Spence misses out on a place in the squad, serving a one match suspension.

The Crystal Palace midfielder was sent off in June's first qualifier against Moldova, shown a second yellow card for simulation while being stretchered off in a 0-0 draw at Llanelli's Stebonheath Park.

Beck, who is the great nephew of former Liverpool and Wales striker Ian Rush, was not included in the squad for that opening qualifier, having previously been given his first Wales U21 call up for a friendly against the Republic of Ireland in March 2021.

His recall follows some encouraging performances in pre-season for Liverpool, having travelled with the first-team to Austria.

The Wrexham-born defender also deputised for injured Andy Robertson in the second half of a friendly against Athletic Bilbao in front of 40,000 at Anfield earlier this month, earning him praise from his legendary great uncle.

Cardiff City midfielder Rubin Colwill is again not included by U21 manager Paul Bodin, selected instead in Wales' senior squad for a friendly against Finland and World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia.

Colwill, 19, who made his senior Cardiff debut in February, also missed the previous game against Moldova because he was part of Wales' 26-man squad for Euro 2020.

The trip to Sofia is the first of four consecutive away games for Bodin's team.

They are due to travel to Moldova on Friday, 8 October, followed by a trip to the Netherlands on Tuesday, 12 October.

They then visit Gibraltar on Friday, 12 November before a home game against Switzerland four days later.

Wales U21 squad: George Ratcliffe, Nathan Shepperd, Daniel Barden, Billy Sass-Davies, Morgan Boyes, Brandon Cooper, Eddy Jones, Ryan Astley, Owen Beck, Fin Stevens, Niall Huggins, Terry Taylor, Sam Bowen, Sam Pearson, Joe Adams, Luke Jephcott, Elliot Thorpe, Rhys Hughes, Jack Vale, Christian Norton, Ryan Stirk.