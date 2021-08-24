Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Zappacosta was signed for Chelsea by former Blues boss Antonio Conte

Italian right-back Davide Zappacosta has left Chelsea to return to Serie A side Atalanta.

The 29-year-old was at Atalanta before moving to Torino in 2015 and then signing for Chelsea in 2017.

Zappacosta made 26 league appearances, scoring once, for the Stamford Bridge club.

His last outing for them came as a late substitute in the Europa League final win over Arsenal in 2019. Since then, he has been on loan at Roma and Genoa.

Chelsea said external-link boss Thomas Tuchel had allowed Zappacosta to leave with Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James above him in the Blues pecking order.