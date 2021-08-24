Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

James Jones has represented Scotland at Under-17 and Under-21 levels.

Wrexham have signed Lincoln City midfielder James Jones for an undisclosed fee.

Jones joined Lincoln City in June 2020 from Crewe Alexandra, where he came through the youth ranks.

The 25-year-old scored three goals in 45 appearances last season as the Imps reached the League One play-off final, losing to Blackpool at Wembley.

"Stepping down to the National League was something I had to consider, "Jones said.

"But because of the ambition of the club, and the project, and the manager and chairmen's plans going forward it's an exciting prospect to be part of, trying to get into the Football League and beyond.

Dundee-born Jones is Wrexham's eighth summer signing and manager Phil Parkinson said: "He's a good player, and a good age too and I feel he will be a good addition to our group for the coming season and beyond."