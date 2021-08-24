Last updated on .From the section Newport

Robbie Willmott re-joined Newport for a second spell in May 2017

EFL Cup: Newport County v Southampton Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Wednesday, 25 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC Radio Wales live commentary on FM & DAB in south east Wales .

Midfielder Robbie Willmott is making the most of his opportunity with Newport County after he thought his time at the club was over.

The 31-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at fellow League Two club Exeter City.

But having signed a new one-year deal with the Exiles, Willmott is grateful for another chance.

"Once someone goes on loan, unless they're a young kid, you probably think your time is up," Willmott said.

"But I've been given another opportunity to play for the club and that's one I'm very grateful getting."

Willmott and his Newport team-mates face Premier League Southampton in the EFL Cup second round on Wednesday, their first home game of the season after the Rodney Parade pitch was re-laid.

It will be the latest big match for Willmott, who has made over 240 appearances in two spells with County having first joined the Welsh club in 2013.

But in February he left County to join Exeter on loan for what he says were for "purely footballing reasons" and that the time away was what he "needed".

He added: "I wasn't playing and I didn't just want to just sit on my contract until the end of the season.

"Like most footballers out there I've got a young family and I needed to earn a contract for next year and I couldn't be sitting on the bench so I wanted to go and do that,.

"I probably needed time away, just to freshen up, and I've come back and I feel fresh in the mind and fresh in the body.

"I'm getting good performances now and it goes to show it was worth doing."

Willmott said he had "honest conversations" with Newport boss Michael Flynn, whom he played alongside at the club.

"I had to go to him and I had to say 'I want to play elsewhere' because of opportunities and the boys were playing so well," Willmott said.

Robbie Willmott scored one goal in 17 appearances during his loan at Exeter City

"That was hard for me to do and fortunately for me he was good and he let me go to do what I needed to do.

"The conversation on coming back was good and he said I can get out of this season whatever I want to do.

"I've been here a long time and I know how the club works, I know the changing room and I feel like I'm a big part of that.

"It was easy just to slot back in."

Southampton will be County's opponents in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, the latest high profile club County will have faced in recent seasons.

Willmott has featured in all eight of County's cup games against teams that are currently in the Premier League during Flynn's four-year reign at the club.

County have beaten the likes of Leicester City, Leeds United and Watford, took Tottenham to a replay and also put in a good performance against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

"When people see they've got Newport away they know they're in for a tough night, especially the big sides," Willmott said.

"I'm not sure what it is - we seem to turn it on against the Premier League sides. You've got to buy into what the club is and I think the boys have done that."