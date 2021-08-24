Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hanna Bennison was just 15 when she made her debut for Rosengard in Sweden's top flight in April 2018

Everton have signed young Sweden international midfielder Hanna Bennison from FC Rosengard on a four-year deal for a "club record fee".

The Women's Super League side did not confirm the fee for the 18-year-old but said it was a "six-figure sum".

Bennison made her senior international debut soon after her 17th birthday and won silver with Sweden at Tokyo 2020.

"I think Everton has something big happening - we have a really good squad with a lot of good players," she said.

"I know the club wants to play in the Champions League. That's one of my goals, too, and I hope I can help the team reach that."

While with Rosengard, Bennison helped the club reach the quarter-finals of last season's Women's Champions League and scored two goals in the competition.

Bennison is the third Sweden international to join the Blues this summer, after defender Nathalie Bjorn and striker Anna Anvegard.

