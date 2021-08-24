Last updated on .From the section Wales

Aaron Ramsey played 59 minutes of Juventus' draw against Udinese on Sunday, 22 August

International friendly: Finland v Wales Venue: Olympic Stadium, Helsinki Date: Wednesday, 1 September Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales MW & DAB, Radio Cymru DAB and online, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Aaron Ramsey is a Wales injury worry in the build-up to their World Cup qualifiers in September.

The 30-year-old's Italian club Juventus say he has a thigh muscle problem following their 2-2 draw with Udinese on Sunday.

Wales face Finland in Helsinki in a friendly on Wednesday, 1 September.

They then resume qualifiers by taking on Belarus in Kazan, Russia, the following Sunday before hosting Estonia in Cardiff on Wednesday, 8 September.

Juventus said Ramsey has a "low-grade lesion of the adductor major muscle of the right thigh" and will have further tests "in 10 days".

The game in Helsinki is Wales' first since losing to Denmark in the second round of Euro 2020.

Wales lost their opening game of the campaign away against Group E top seeds Belgium, but responded with a 1-0 home win over the Czech Republic.

Realistically, Robert Page's side will need to beat both Belarus and Estonia to keep alive their hopes of qualifying automatically for a first World Cup since 1958 by winning their group.

Page had expressed the hope that Ramsey and Real Madrid's Gareth Bale will be reunited for those games with both having featured for their clubs this season.

Ramsey started Juventus' opening Serie A match of the season, Sunday's 2-2 draw at Udinese, and Wales hope that is a sign of things to come after an injury-interrupted first two seasons in Italy.

"They [Bale and Ramsey] are in good form coming into this camp, which is really pleasing for me and the Welsh supporters," said Page.

"We want our players playing competitive football week in and week out, no different for those two."