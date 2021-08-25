Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Zander Clark was integral to St Johnstone's history-making trophy double

Europa Conference League play-off: St Johnstone v LASK Venue: McDiarmid Park Date: Thursday, 26 August Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website; updates on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW and BBC Sport website & app

Zander Clark hopes his Scotland call-up is "the first of many and not the last" as the St Johnstone goalkeeper bids to prove to Steve Clarke he can be relied upon at international level.

The 29-year-old is savouring a career milestone after being named in Clarke's 26-man squad for World Cup qualifiers against Denmark, Moldova and Austria.

Long-serving Clark helped St Johnstone to a Scottish and League Cup double last season.

"It's a proud moment," he said.

"It's something you dream of as a kid. I'm delighted I'm in the squad but it's an opportunity for me to show what I can do in training. It's a chance for me to impress and it's then down to the manger to pick."

Clark has frequently been touted for a call-up, but St Johnstone's exploits under Callum Davidson have raised his profile.

The Perth club had won one major trophy in their history until last season.

And they now stand on the brink of the lucrative Europa Conference League group stage, with LASK coming to McDiarmid Park on Thursday for a play-off poised at 1-1 after the first leg.

"It's been a magnificent last six to eight months for the club," added Clark. "It was always nice when you see people complimenting your performances.

"But I never set myself goals in terms of a call-up, it wasn't something I beat myself up about. My first priority is to do well for St Johnstone and if you get the recognition, brilliant."