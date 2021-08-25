Alan Peacock scored three goals in six games for the England team in the 1960s

Former England, Leeds and Middlesbrough centre forward Alan Peacock has confirmed he has had Alzheimer's and dementia, since diagnosis in 2018.

The Teessider, 83, partnered Brian Clough during his spell at Boro, won promotion with Leeds under Don Revie and played at the 1962 World Cup.

Peacock, who ended his career with 172 goals in 315 games, has decided to go public to raise awareness.

"It saddens me to hear and read about many of my old team-mates," he said.

"I was diagnosed in 2018 with vascular dementia/Alzheimer's disease. At the time, it didn't really sink in, but as time has gone on I realise I'm not quite the man I was a few years ago."

Peacock's admission comes as fellow stars of the 1960s such as Scotland and Manchester United striker Denis Law have also publicised their struggles.

The family of West Bromwich Albion forward Jeff Astle have long campaigned for research and studies linking football and brain disease, after the former England forward's death in 2002 from brain trauma.

In his statement in tandem with Middlesbrough, the forward - who also had a spell at Plymouth - added: "Although my career was sadly and devastatingly cut short due to injury, I actually feel lucky. Perhaps if I had carried on playing, I might have been affected at a much younger age.

"Much has been debated about the weight of the old footballs, especially when wet, possibly contributing to the number of players now presenting with the disease. I'm not sure about that, but it really was like heading a cannonball at times. Having said that, I wouldn't change a thing.

"I love the game and am extremely proud to have been fortunate enough to play for my hometown, the mighty Leeds United and of course, my country."