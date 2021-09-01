As is so often the case, the Women's Premiership has thrown up another titanic battle which is set to run until the final stages of the season.

After 16 games, Glentoran and Cliftonville are separated only by goal difference at the top of the table.

On paper it's relatively simple, if either team wins their four remaining matches then the lead is theirs.

However football is a funny old sport and we can expect the drama to continue to the right to the final whistle of the season.

The story so far

After the curtailed 2020 season, the Women's Premiership has been back to its back this year with Cliftonville providing a thrilling challenge to holders Glentoran's crown.

With the late addition of Northern Ireland trio Kirsty McGuinness, Caitlin McGuinness and Louise McDaniel on top of an already exciting squad, Cliftonville were tipped to be the team to take the challenge to the holders.

It's proven that way as the year has progressed. Crusaders Strikers were in touch at the start of the campaign but have since faded, while Linfield and Sion Swifts, the top two as recently as 2019, have had uncharacteristically poor campaigns and failed to trouble the leading pair.

Glentoran and Cliftonville have been trading blows throughout the season, each taking turns at leading the pack we have witnessed the hunters becoming the hunted on more than one occasion this year.

Cliftonville made the most of their games in hand to hold a narrow lead, however, last Wednesday, there was another twist as Linfield produced their biggest result of the season to hold the Reds to a draw while Glentoran beat Sion Swifts - results which put the east Belfast side top on goal difference with four games to go.

Games remaining

Both teams have four games remaining and one fixture in particular stands out - when the two titles rivals face off at Ashfield on 29 September.

Could it be the case that the game decides the titles? Quite possibly.

Aside from that both teams have similar run-ins with similar difficulty. The beauty of the league means that while the top two have been clear of the rest, on their day any team can beat each other.

This Wednesday should see Cliftonville pick up three points and really add to their goal difference against Derry City. The Candystripes were hit for 12 by the Reds in the last meeting between the sides in August.

Glentoran will take on Crusaders as favourites to win, but the Strikers possess the capabilities to give the east Belfast side a scare, and they likely will given their close meetings this season.

It's Cliftonville's turn to take on the Crues in the next round of fixtures before the international break, while Glentoran face old foes Linfield, who have struggled this season. Both games are potential banana skins for the contenders but they should have enough to win according to the form book.

Then it's the big one which could decide the destiny of the title. We've a while to wait with the international break in between, but if you don't have any plans for 29 September you may want to put Ashfield in your diaries.

On the final day, just like Cliftonville this week, Glentoran will be expected to pick up a big victory over Derry City and end their campaign on a high.

Depending on the result of the penultimate game, the pressure could be on Cliftonville and the Reds take on Sion Swifts in their final match knowing three points will be a must.

While the Strabane side certainly won't be pushovers, Cliftonville have come out on top in all three fixtures between the teams this year.

Head to head

Watch: Glens beat Reds in top two tussle as Crues and Blues pick up wins

Now, for that big fixture on the penultimate game week. Just like in the table, Glentoran and Cliftonville seem to glued together and have met in both cup competitions to date as well as their league fixtures.

Their first meeting of the year came in May, when the Reds ran out 4-2 winners at Solitude with goals from the McGuinness sisters and McDaniel. First blood to the challengers.

However the tables turned the following month when the Glens ran out 4-1 winners at Ashfield, with NI duo Lauren Wade and Kerry Beattie both netting twice.

The Glens triumphed in the first knockout meeting of the season, a 6-0 victory in the first round of the County Antrim Cup, before wining again in August to cement their upper hand over their rivals.

Most recently, on Friday night, the women in green came out on top once more in the Irish Cup semi-finals, however the narrow 2-1 scoreline which also saw McGuinness miss a penalty, shows the remaining fixture between the title protagonists is far from a formality despite what their head-to-head suggests.

A draw, which would be unlikely given there have only been three in the entire league so far, would keep Glentoran in control thanks to their superior goal difference and the fact they face Derry City on the final day.

What is likely, whoever comes out on top is likely to lift the Premiership crown at the end of an exhilarating campaign when interest in the local game has never been higher.