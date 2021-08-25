Peterborough United and Cardiff City fined £5,000 each by FA after melee
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Peterborough United and Cardiff City have been fined £5,000 each by the Football Association for a melee during their Championship draw on 17 August.
The clubs admitted to failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in the 43rd minute.
A foul by Cardiff's Marlon Pack sparked a shoving match, with Pack and team-mate Aden Flint booked by the referee Thomas Bramall.
Flint scored two late goals to earn a point for Cardiff, who were 2-0 down.