Cardiff's Marlon Pack and Aden Flint (in pink) were booked for their part in the melee

Peterborough United and Cardiff City have been fined £5,000 each by the Football Association for a melee during their Championship draw on 17 August.

The clubs admitted to failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in the 43rd minute.

A foul by Cardiff's Marlon Pack sparked a shoving match, with Pack and team-mate Aden Flint booked by the referee Thomas Bramall.

Flint scored two late goals to earn a point for Cardiff, who were 2-0 down.