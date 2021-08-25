Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Malky Mackay says Jack Baldwin (right) joins County 'in the prime of his career'

Ross County have signed defender Jack Baldwin, subject to international clearance.

The 28-year-old Englishman has made more than 300 appearances across spells at six clubs in his homeland, most recently at Bristol Rovers last season.

County, still looking for their first Scottish Premiership win of the season, visit Aberdeen on Sunday.

"Jack joins us in the prime of his career, brings great experience to the group," said manager Malky Mackay.

