Salford lost the game 1-0 to leave them 22nd in League Two

Salford City and Swindon Town have been charged by the Football Association for a melee during their League Two match at the Peninsula Stadium on Saturday.

Home boss Gary Bowyer was booked for appearing to push Swindon's Jonny Williams in the 90th minute, which sparked a melee between the two sets of players and coaching staff.

The clubs allegedly failed to ensure their players and officials conducted themselves "in an orderly fashion".

They have until Friday to respond.

Swindon won the match 1-0 to leave Salford without a win from their opening four games.