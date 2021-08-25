Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Harry Kane has scored 221 goals for Spurs

England captain Harry Kane says he will be "staying at Tottenham this summer" and is "100% focused on helping the team achieve success".

Manchester City had been keen to sign Kane who believed he had a gentleman's agreement with chairman Daniel Levy to leave Spurs this summer.

But Levy has has refused to enter into negotiations for the striker, 28.

Kane played his first game of the season on Sunday, coming on as a substitute in the 1-0 win over Wolves.

"It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks," he wrote in a social media post on Wednesday,

"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success."

Long running saga draws to a close

Kane, whose contract at Spurs runs to 2024, has reaffirmed his commitment to the club just six days before the transfer window closes on 31 August.

The transfer saga has dominated the summer after he was first linked with City in May, with Tottenham left reeling by reports Kane wanted to leave.

As speculation around his future increased, the club issued a statement saying: "Our focus is on finishing the season as strongly as possible. That's what everyone should be focused on."

Days later he said he wanted a "a good, honest conversation" with Levy about his future.

After England lost in the Euro 2020 final to Italy, there were reports that a £160m deal had been agreed with City - which had always been Kane's preferred destination if he left north London.

But sources told the BBC that City would not be willing to pay that much.

Then at the beginning of August, Kane, who has been on an extended holiday after Euro 2020, did not turn up as scheduled at the training ground for his coronavirus tests.

Later that week, he released a statement saying he "never refused to train" and would return to the club as planned.

City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed City's interest on 6 August, but added: "If Spurs don't want to negotiate then there is nothing more to say."

Kane missed the first two games of the season, a 1-0 win over City in the Premier League and a Europa Conference League defeat away to Pacos de Ferreira.