Callum McGregor scored the only goal of Scotland's Euro 2020 campaign

When the dust settled on Scotland's Euro 2020 campaign and the last of the Baccara sing-a-longs drifted into the sky above Hampden, attention turned to how Steve Clarke's side had fared.

A highly creditable draw with England at Wembley was bookended by chastening defeats by Czech Republic and Croatia in Scotland's first appearance at a major finals for 23 years.

Creating goal-scoring opportunities wasn't a problem for Scotland at Euro 2020, but converting them was a different matter.

Callum McGregor's strike in the 3-1 defeat by a Luka Modric-inspired Croatia, a loss that extinguished hopes of progressing from Group D, was the only goal of their campaign.

Scotland have lost their opening match in five of their last six appearances at a major tournament, failing to score on five occasions in that run.

Clarke can opt to play with Lyndon Dykes or Che Adams as a lone frontman or partnered together in an effort to generate more firepower.

Set up as a 3-5-2 with attacking wing-backs or a 5-4-1, the flexibility is there to tweak formations.

With the World Cup qualification campaign on the horizon, what tactical lessons have Scotland learned from Euro 2020 and how will the national side evolve?

"Like most countries the big thing for us is striking the balance between being difficult to break down and capable of hurting opponents," says BBC Scotland pundit Michael Stewart.

"After such a good performance against England [goalless draw at Wembley], it was easy for people to get drawn into: 'same again [against Croatia] but it was never going to be the same type of game.

"At Hampden, in a game we had to win, we had to go and take the initiative. We had to go and try to dominate the game rather than at Wembley, on the back foot, trying to counter punch the opponents.

'Scotland's midfield three were overrun'

"Playing a sort of containment game [against Croatia] wasn't going to work; it was going to gift them the initiative and allow them to dominate the ball - and that's what they were best at.

"I feel we could've played a bit more aggressively, open up a bit more and engage them higher up the park. We ended up playing like a back-five because their two wide players pinned the wing-backs right back into our backline.

"It meant that their full-backs were an out-ball all day long and our midfield became disengaged from the back five because they were so deep. And the front two [Dykes and Adams] didn't really do anything in a defensive aspect.

"So, our midfield three, who everybody sees as a strong part of the team, were outnumbered and overrun. Structurally, we didn't allow our midfield to get a foothold in the game - they were trying to cover such a huge area, trying to cover their full-backs, and they got picked off.

"To me, you could've put the three best midfielders in the world [in there] and they would've been struggling as they were chasing shadows at times."

Scotland opted to go more direct against Croatia, goalkeeper David Marshall aiming Mons Meg-style cannonballs towards Adams and Dykes but Croatia's defence largely mopped up the danger.

The tactical approach triggered criticism from some quarters, with former Scotland midfielder Graeme Souness describing the long-ball game as "football from another era".

Clarke focused more on Croatia's strengths than Scotland's failings: "Tonight we were up against a team that are tournament-hardened and they knew how to play the third game in a group and probably we didn't," he reflected afterwards.

Stewart adds: "When you go into a game like that, and you have the two boys up top, then I think it [Marshall hitting it long] was a concerted effort to get the ball up to them and then try to play off them.

"The difficulty is that we've got to believe a little bit more in playing through the thirds - we have players who are capable of it but that again feeds into getting the right players into the right positions to maximise the potential and the balance of the team.

"When you're playing with three at the back and the two wing-backs, it can be a bit narrow in its outlook because you're asking a lot of your wing-backs to be the guys who will penetrate the wide areas.

"Everyone assesses things differently, and I don't like to call it risky as to me it's riskier to sit back and hope that you'll be able to stop an opponent," Stewart goes on.

"We're still trying to fit a few too many square pegs in round holes - Scott McTominay, I know his injury changes things [sidelined following groin surgery], but he isn't a right-sided centre half. We're going to continue to cover for those deficiencies if we continue with that system.

"I think it upsets the balance of our midfield and forward line. Moving forward, the right back area has been a bone of contention. It's probably still a little too early to throw the likes of Nathan Patterson or Calvin Ramsay straight into the squad and starting."

Scotland's preparations for the World Cup qualification triple header have been hit by the withdrawals of McTominay, John McGinn, James Forrest, Stuart Armstrong and Greg Taylor.

The Scots sit second in Group F, four points behind Denmark, after three games. Clarke's men begin their triple-header with a trip to face the Danes next week, followed by Moldova at Hampden and Austria away.

If Clarke intends to play three centre-halves against Denmark on Wednesday, who should he select?

"I think it's a guarantee that Kieran Tierney starts," says BBC Scotland pundit and Motherwell Women's assistant coach/player Leanne Crichton.

"If Andy Robertson is fit and occupies that left-hand side in terms of the full-back area then Tierney should be in at the left of the back three. I think he's performed very well there and he's one of our best players if not best player at present, in terms of form as well.

"To partner him centrally, I'd opt for Liam Cooper, albeit that's a tough one for Grant Hanley because he could justifiably play in there also. Then off the right-hand side, I'd like to see Jack Hendry there.

"In the qualifiers and the run of games, and in the build-up to Euro 2020, I don't think he did too much wrong. Hendry in alongside Cooper and Tierney would be a decent back three."

Billy Gilmour pulled the strings in Scotland's draw at Wembley

Billy Gilmour earned rave reviews for his display against England at Wembley, and Scotland's midfield clearly missed his presence and poise in the loss to Croatia when he was ruled out with Covid.

"On his day he's levels above the majority of midfielders," Crichton says of the Chelsea midfielder who is on loan at Norwich City this season.

"The way that he plays the game, the way that he's able to control a game is something that we don't have much of. The way Billy plays, a lot of his game he plays it short, he controls the game and dictates the tempo in which Scotland play - whether it's with his club or internationally, he's wise beyond his years."

"He knows when to speed the game up and when to slow it down; he knows when to move the ball with purpose. He's got such a range of passing, he can switch from one side to the other and he knows how to offer balance in midfield where he can go in and split between central defenders and get on the ball. His vision, in terms of how he can play forward, is exceptional."

Crichton describes Gilmour as "fearless" and unfazed at the demands of playing in England's Premier League or on the international stage.

"You need to remember how young he is; you've barely scratched the surface with how good he can be. Tactically and technically, he's a key player for Scotland based on those attributes."

With Gilmour the rising star in the middle of the park for Scotland, what about the number 10 role in the national side?

Could David Turnbull perform in the number 10 role for Scotland?

"When you've got the back three in place with two wing-backs it's difficult to assess how you're going to set up: is it going to be one sitting and two in front in the midfield, with two strikers? Or, do you have two sitting with two in front of that with one striker?," asks Stewart.

"I'm not sure that we do play with an out and out number 10 but we've got plenty guys who can play there. Ryan Christie can play in there but the big one who's the stand-out, particularly in the last season, is David Turnbull.

"The guy's a Rolls Royce of a player but there's stiff competition - he's playing in an area of the park that's the strongest area of our team. I'd like to see him given some sort of opportunity because the thing that makes him different from a lot of those other players is: he scores goals and he creates chances. Seldom, when he's in that area and has a pop at goal, does he miss the target."

How will Scotland aim to score more goals than the solitary Callum McGregor effort in their Euro 2020 campaign?

"When you look at their attacking options, in terms of the front players: Adams, Christie, Dykes, Fraser, Forrest and Nisbet, they're all quality players," says Crichton.

'Remain in the hunt'

"The toughest decision Steve Clarke has got is what pairing to go with up top. If he goes for a two, or does he opt for one up front? He needs to get that gameplan spot on. The one or two chances that you get you need to be clinical. At the Euros, we saw Scotland create but we saw them squander chances also."

Stewart adds: "There's no doubt that we created good opportunities in our Euro 2020 campaign, but there were occasions where we could've exploited situations a lot better and getting to the by-line a lot more.

"Get those attacking players like Fraser, Forrest, Armstrong and Christie into areas where they can create and set things up. Some of the chances we created were just that, but they weren't gilt-edged. Callum McGregor's goal against Croatia, it wasn't really a chance."

With the Scots sitting in second spot, four points behind Group F leaders and Wednesday's opponents Denmark, what should the points target be from the triple header?

"In the first run of games it felt like we needed to take seven points out of nine; we managed to take five," says Stewart.

"I'm thinking we need to take seven from these. If we don't take seven, then we start to drift and it's difficult to see how we remain in the hunt [to qualify]. Five points wouldn't be a complete disaster but it's imperative we don't lose these games to remain in the hunt."