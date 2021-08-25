Ayr United request postponement amid Covid outbreak
Last updated on .From the section Ayr
Ayr United have asked for Saturday's Scottish Championship home match with Raith Rovers to be postponed amid a Covid-19 outbreak.
Six Ayr players have tested positive and the club says "close contacts are currently being identified".
Ayr were without four players - three tested positive and another was self-isolating - for Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
The postponement requests comes after talks with the joint response group.