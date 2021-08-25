Andy Considine: Aberdeen defender out until 2022 after knee surgery
Europa Conference League play-off: Aberdeen v Qarabag (agg 0-1)
Venue: Pittodrie Date: Thursday, 26 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST
|Coverage: Live commentary on Sportsound and follow updates on the BBC Sport website & app
Aberdeen's Andy Considine has been ruled out for the rest of the year after having surgery on an injured cruciate knee ligament.
Defender Considine, 34, was taken off on a stretcher during last week's 1-0 loss to Qarabag in Azerbaijan.
The Scotland international has spent his entire club career at Pittodrie, making more than 500 appearances.
Aberdeen host Qarabag in the second leg of their Europa Conference League play-off on Thursday.