Andy Considine came off after 14 minutes last week against Qarabag

Europa Conference League play-off: Aberdeen v Qarabag (agg 0-1) Venue: Pittodrie Date: Thursday, 26 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on Sportsound and follow updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Aberdeen's Andy Considine has been ruled out for the rest of the year after having surgery on an injured cruciate knee ligament.

Defender Considine, 34, was taken off on a stretcher during last week's 1-0 loss to Qarabag in Azerbaijan.

The Scotland international has spent his entire club career at Pittodrie, making more than 500 appearances.

Aberdeen host Qarabag in the second leg of their Europa Conference League play-off on Thursday.