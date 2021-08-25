Andy Considine: Aberdeen defender out until 2022 after knee surgery

Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Andy Considine playing for Aberdeen against Qarabag
Andy Considine came off after 14 minutes last week against Qarabag
Europa Conference League play-off: Aberdeen v Qarabag (agg 0-1)
Venue: Pittodrie Date: Thursday, 26 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on Sportsound and follow updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Aberdeen's Andy Considine has been ruled out for the rest of the year after having surgery on an injured cruciate knee ligament.

Defender Considine, 34, was taken off on a stretcher during last week's 1-0 loss to Qarabag in Azerbaijan.

The Scotland international has spent his entire club career at Pittodrie, making more than 500 appearances.

Aberdeen host Qarabag in the second leg of their Europa Conference League play-off on Thursday.

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Elsewhere on the BBC