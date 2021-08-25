German DFB Cup
Bremer SVBremer SV0Bayern MunichBayern Munich12

Bremer SV v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

Bremer SV

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1SeemannSubstituted forBahrat 70'minutes
  • 27Warm
  • 5OlatunjiSubstituted forWakiat 58'minutes
  • 9NobileBooked at 76mins
  • 66KmiecSubstituted forWaznehat 58'minutes
  • 6Muszong
  • 10KurkiewiczSubstituted forKunkelat 70'minutes
  • 24Kaiser
  • 17Arnhold
  • 14DiopSubstituted forMatarat 58'minutes
  • 21García García

Substitutes

  • 4Kunkel
  • 7Wazneh
  • 8Matar
  • 13Waki
  • 15Duell
  • 18Orlick
  • 22Bahr
  • 23Özkul
  • 30Jindo

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Ulreich
  • 20Sarr
  • 23NianzouBooked at 84mins
  • 4SüleSubstituted forRichardsat 45'minutes
  • 3Richards
  • 6KimmichSubstituted forCuisanceat 45'minutes
  • 24Tolisso
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forGnabryat 61'minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forTillmanat 45'minutes
  • 10SanéSubstituted forBoothat 68'minutes
  • 13Choupo-Moting

Substitutes

  • 2Upamecano
  • 7Gnabry
  • 15Richards
  • 17Cuisance
  • 19Davies
  • 37Booth
  • 39Hoffmann
  • 40Tillman
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Nicolas Winter

Match Stats

Home TeamBremer SVAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home7
Away37
Shots on Target
Home1
Away21
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home7
Away12

