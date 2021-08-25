Bremer SV v Bayern Munich

Bremer SVBremer SV0Bayern MunichBayern Munich12
Line-ups
Bremer SV
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1SeemannSubstituted forBahrat 70'minutes
- 27Warm
- 5OlatunjiSubstituted forWakiat 58'minutes
- 9NobileBooked at 76mins
- 66KmiecSubstituted forWaznehat 58'minutes
- 6Muszong
- 10KurkiewiczSubstituted forKunkelat 70'minutes
- 24Kaiser
- 17Arnhold
- 14DiopSubstituted forMatarat 58'minutes
- 21García García
Substitutes
- 4Kunkel
- 7Wazneh
- 8Matar
- 13Waki
- 15Duell
- 18Orlick
- 22Bahr
- 23Özkul
- 30Jindo
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 26Ulreich
- 20Sarr
- 23NianzouBooked at 84mins
- 4SüleSubstituted forRichardsat 45'minutes
- 3Richards
- 6KimmichSubstituted forCuisanceat 45'minutes
- 24Tolisso
- 42MusialaSubstituted forGnabryat 61'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forTillmanat 45'minutes
- 10SanéSubstituted forBoothat 68'minutes
- 13Choupo-Moting
Substitutes
- 2Upamecano
- 7Gnabry
- 15Richards
- 17Cuisance
- 19Davies
- 37Booth
- 39Hoffmann
- 40Tillman
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Nicolas Winter
Match Stats
Home TeamBremer SVAway TeamBayern Munich
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away37
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away21
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12