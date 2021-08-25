Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lucas Torreira won the FA Cup with Arsenal in 2020

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has completed a loan move to Serie A side Fiorentina.

Fiorentina have an option to buy the 25-year-old Uruguay player at the end of the season.

Torreira made 89 appearances for Arsenal after joining from Sampdoria in 2018 and was part of the Gunners side that won the 2020 FA Cup.

He spent last season on loan with La Liga champions Atletico Madrid, where he played 26 times in all competitions.

