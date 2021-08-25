Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lizzie Arnott was on target as Rangers won Group A with a game to spare

Holders Hibernian scored 10 for the second game in a row to reach the SWPL Cup last eight, while Rangers joined them with a 5-2 win over Aberdeen.

Michaela McAlonie, Colette Cavanagh and Alexa Coyle each scored a double as Hibs thrashed hosts Dundee United 10-2.

Kilmarnock will face Dundee United on Sunday for the remaining quarter-final berth in Group B after winning 3-0 at Stirling University.

Rangers saw off already-qualified Aberdeen for a third straight win.

Goals from Rachel McLauchlan, Zoe Ness, Jane Ross, Lizzie Arnot and Chantelle Swaby inflicted the visitors' first loss in Group A and sent Rangers top with a game to spare.

Motherwell saw off Boroughmuir Thistle 4-1 for their first win, with both sides unable to progress.

Glasgow City, in Group C, are already through, with the four remaining places to be decided in Sunday's final round of group games.