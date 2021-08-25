Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield's Vicki Carlton and Cliftonville's Marissa Callaghan in action at Solitude on Wednesday

Glentoran are back on top of the Women's Premiership after taking advantage of Cliftonville being held 0-0 at home to Linfield on Wednesday.

The Glens made it five league wins in a row thanks to a 3-1 victory at home to Sion Swifts.

Goals from Shannon Dunne and Lauren Wade had the Glens 2-0 up at half-time, but Cora Chambers pulled one back, before Casey Howe wrapped up the win.

Derry City beat Crusaders 2-1 in the evening's other game at the Brandywell.

Cliftonville had won 13 of their opening 15 league games but were held by a resilient Linfield, who defied the form book to secure a valuable clean sheet at Solitude and put a dent in the Reds' title ambitions.

The title picture sees Billy Clarke's Glentoran lead Cliftonville on head-to-head going into the final four rounds of matches - while the Reds still have to travel to east Belfast for a crunch clash.

Dunne opened the scoring for Glentoran at Ashfield, with Wade doubling the advantage on the stroke of half-time.

Chambers found the net on 70 minutes but Howe's 77th-minute strike made the three points safe.

For Derry City, their victory over Crusaders Strikers was just their second victory of the season.

Caroline Gallagher opened the scoring for the Candystripes just before the break and Cathleen Kelly doubled their advantage midway through the second half.

Caitlyn Hamilton pulled a goal back for third-placed Crusaders two minutes later, but it was not enough to stop the hosts from ending their winless streak.

Danske Bank Women's Irish Premiership results - Wednesday 25 August

Cliftonville Ladies 0-0 Linfield Ladies

Derry City Women 2-1 Crusaders Strikers

Glentoran Women 3-1 Sion Swifts Ladies