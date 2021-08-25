Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Callum Robinson has contracted Covid-19 for the second time

Republic of Ireland international Callum Robinson has tested positive for Covid-19 before his side's upcoming triple-header of World Cup qualifiers.

West Brom manager Valerian Ismael confirmed that Robinson had contracted Covid and would miss their Carabao Cup tie with Arsenal, which they lost 6-0.

The 26-year-old previously contracted coronavirus last November.

Republic manager Stephen Kenny is set to name his squad for his side's trio of World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

Kenny's side will face Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia in September as they aim to secure their first points after losing their first two fixtures.

Robinson's absence will come as a severe blow to the Republic boss, the West Brom striker having started the season in fine form, with three goals in four Championship games.

Robinson's previous bout of Covid-19 caused him to miss November's friendly away to England in Wembley.