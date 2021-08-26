Ryan Bennett returned from Covid-19 to play in Swansea's EFL Cup win over Plymouth on Tuesday

Swansea City are having to limit access to their training ground in an attempt to curb the club's Covid-19 cases.

Ten players have tested positive since July, with midfielder Flynn Downes and defender Ben Cabango the latest two who remain unavailable.

Swansea's Fairwood training ground is now only partly in use and will be closed completely for three days after Saturday's match at Preston North End.

"The guys are not entering the building this week," said boss Russell Martin.

"The guys are turning up, they're getting ready and warming up outside and then they're training.

"We're blessed with brilliant facilities at Fairwood so we're able to do it and the staff have been through it before last season.

"They [the players] are not in the building at the moment so that limits the amount of time we can have in meetings but we're training and they get food to take away after, so we're trying to limit the contact time to avoid any further cases.

"Hopefully we can do that and then, after Saturday, we'll have a few days [with the international break] to get everyone rested up and back in to work and hopefully we will have overcome it and we can avoid any further cases."

While Downes and Cabango are ruled out, defenders Ryan Bennett and Kyle Naughton returned from their coronavirus-enforced absences to feature in Tuesday's 4-1 EFL Cup win over Plymouth Argyle.

Midfielders Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton, defenders Ryan Manning and Ben Margetson and goalkeepers Ben Hamer and Lewis Webb have all also tested positive since reporting for pre-season training this summer.

On top of those first-team cases, Swansea Under-23s have had fixtures postponed this season because of positive tests within their squad.

Last week, Wales was the only nation in the UK where Covid-19 was estimated to be rising, according to a weekly survey by the Office for National Statistics.

'Big challenge'

The unavailability of so many players has made life difficult for new head coach Martin, for whom the trip to Preston will be a seventh game after less than four weeks in charge.

"It's been tough managing the squad, there's no doubt about it," he said. "I don't think we have put the same side out twice, I don't think we've put the same back three out on too many occasions.

"So it has been a big challenge, it certainly has not made life any easier coming into a new club with the time we have.

"But what I can say is the players have been fantastic, they have all really contributed over the last three-and-a-half weeks.

"They have been great in the limited time we have had on the training pitch and when they have stepped over the white line - which is the most difficult thing to do for anyone - they have shown a real aggression and a real good mentality.

"It's not always been perfect, but there are some pleasing signs for us moving forward. One of those big positives is we have been really light on numbers, we have lost some key players, and then we have gone out and been competitive and put some really good performances in."