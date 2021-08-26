Aston Villa: Premier League side donate gate receipt money from EFL Cup tie to Barrow
Last updated on .From the section Barrow
Aston Villa have donated their share of the gate receipts from their Carabao Cup second-round tie at Barrow back to the League Two team.
The Premier League side won 6-0 at Holker Street on Tuesday.
Under the rules of the competition, Villa were due 45% of the gate money from the sold-out game.
"It's just a wonderful gesture and we're so grateful for their generosity," chairman Paul Hornby told the club website.