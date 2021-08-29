Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jamie Finn has won five international caps so far

Birmingham City have signed Republic of Ireland internationals Jamie Finn and Marie Hourihan for the new Women's Super League season.

Midfielder Finn, 23, joins Scott Booth's side from Shelbourne, while goalkeeper Hourihan, 33, rejoins Blues after a spell in Portuguese football.

Both players have agreed one-year deals with the club.

Birmingham finished 11th last season and start the new WSL campaign with an away game against Tottenham.

Finn came through the Shelbourne academy and returned to the club following a spell in US football in 2016.

Hourihan played for Birmingham from 2010 to 2013, helping them win the Women's FA Cup in 2012.

"It is great to be back at a club where I had so much success in the past and one that holds so many happy memories for me," she said.