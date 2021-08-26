Last updated on .From the section England

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has been received his first senior call-up for England's 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Right-back Trent-Alexander Arnold returns to the squad after missing Euro 2020 with a thigh injury, with midfielder Jesse Lingard also recalled to the squad.

Gareth Southgate's side play three games in seven days as they face Hungary, Andorra and Poland in next month's qualifiers.

England will play for the first time since their Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy.

More to follow.