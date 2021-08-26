Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Hughes played 30 times in the Championship for Watford last season, scoring twice

Crystal Palace are close to completing a deal for Watford midfielder Will Hughes for a fee of around £6m.

The fee could rise to £10m with add-ons and Hughes is expected to have his medical on Friday.

Hughes would become Patrick Vieira's sixth summer signing at Selhurst Park.

The former England under-21 player, who joined Watford in 2017 and has made 118 appearances for the Hornets, is entering the final year of his contract at Vicarage Road.

The Eagles have been rebuilding their squad under new boss Vieira after a number of players left at the end of last season when their contracts expired.

Palace, who have had 22 shots across their first three games of the season but have only hit the target five times, remain in the market for a striker.

