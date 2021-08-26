Champions League draw: Manchester City to face PSG and Chelsea will meet Juventus

Premier League champions Manchester City have been drawn to face Paris St-Germain, RB Leipzig and Club Bruges in the Champions League group stage.

Holders Chelsea come up against Serie A giants Juventus, Russian club Zenit St Petersburg and Swedish side Malmo.

Manchester United face Villarreal, who beat them in last season's Europa League final, as well as Italian club Atalanta and Swiss side Young Boys.

Liverpool are in a tough group with Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan.

Group stage draw in full:

Group A: Manchester City, Paris St-Germain, RB Leipzig, Club Bruges

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan

Group C: Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas

Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff Tiraspol

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys

Group G: Lille, Sevilla, FC Salzburg, Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg, Malmo

This year's Champions League final takes place at the St Petersburg Stadium in Russia on Saturday, 28 May.

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 18:28

    15 CL titles in Liverpool's group ... 0 in PSG's .... just saying. Long may it continue

    • Reply posted by Chris1995, today at 18:30

      Chris1995 replied:
      Great... Can you do us a graph using crayons?

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 18:20

    Liverpool in a tough group but a good group for the fans. Exciting games ahead.

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 18:32

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Tough group but exactly the sort of games that Klopp looks forward to and generally performs well in.

  • Comment posted by Football_fan23, today at 18:22

    Who did Arsenal get?

    • Reply posted by glan1976 , today at 18:24

      glan1976 replied:
      Afc wimbledon.. next

  • Comment posted by YouKnighted, today at 18:26

    Easy draw for United, maybe we can get out the groups this time

  • Comment posted by GoatyMcGoatface, today at 18:20

    Another opportunity for City to play PSG off the park twice and watch Poch's boys spit their dummies out!

    • Reply posted by jimbo45, today at 18:37

      jimbo45 replied:
      2 Horrible clubs... Nobody Cares

  • Comment posted by Lightning-F57, today at 18:18

    I think Liverpool out of the 4 English teams has the hardest gig. Playing two league winners and runners up in same group. How did that even happen.

    • Reply posted by Alan Williams, today at 18:22

      Alan Williams replied:
      Sexy group eh

  • Comment posted by Grayl1701, today at 18:20

    I see Man Utd got a draw that even they should be able to get out of..... 😂

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 18:23

    Group B is absolutely stacked!

  • Comment posted by Braddy, today at 18:20

    Excellent news about Citeh having to play PSG :)

    • Reply posted by GoatyMcGoatface, today at 18:22

      GoatyMcGoatface replied:
      Messi vs Ronaldo?

  • Comment posted by hjkarki, today at 18:25

    Tough but exciting draw for Liverpool! BRING IT ON…

    • Reply posted by TardiGrade, today at 18:27

      TardiGrade replied:
      Tough no , more like Brutal with capital "B"

  • Comment posted by Kevin Gerard, today at 18:31

    Utd get easy draw again

    • Reply posted by U23765430, today at 18:37

      U23765430 replied:
      Easy Draw again? Last year we got PSG and RB Liepzig and the one before that we got Juventus and Valencia which are hardly easy draws.

  • Comment posted by neilLUFC, today at 18:31

    Barcelona in the Champions League !? Thought they were still in the ESL ??

  • Comment posted by som, today at 18:23

    Pep saw exactly what was coming and he said going by 2023. Manchester United group looks easy on paper though.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 18:20

    An easy group for Man Utd, if they embarrass themselves by not going thru, they will have only themselves to blame.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:26

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Villarreal did it last season and they will do it again this season. We will all cheer for the Yellow Submarine, the Yellow Submarine…..

  • Comment posted by Gorton Road 19, today at 18:25

    Tough group for Liverpool but we should be able to finish in the top 2 as should City and Chelsea, Man U arguably had the easiest group and shouldn’t have a problem making through the group stages this season

    • Reply posted by spudy1000, today at 18:26

      spudy1000 replied:
      I very much agree i think if any side will struggle in will be city because there is quality in that group they should make it but leipzig could cause upsets

  • Comment posted by MR, today at 18:27

    Group B is the group of death

  • Comment posted by Finegas, today at 18:19

    Looked like City's group was going to be the dreaded 'Group of Death', but the sheer consistency in opponent for Liverpool in B, having to face Atletico, Milan and Porto has to make theirs the most tantalising - bring on the groups!

  • Comment posted by Mao Zedong in Cheek, today at 18:35

    Group A - money + Bruge
    Group G - the only one easier than’nited’s

  • Comment posted by RJM, today at 18:34

    Oil baron derby

    • Reply posted by anti rags, today at 18:39

      anti rags replied:
      Get a life gloryhunter

  • Comment posted by Sopot, today at 18:28

    How the hell do Man Utd always get to play the most useless teams available in the group stages?

    I can't remember the last time they were actually in a tough group!

    • Reply posted by spudy1000, today at 18:30

      spudy1000 replied:
      12 months ago?

