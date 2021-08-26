Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Sean Goss, left, spent a spell on loan at Rangers in 2018

Sean Goss has "untapped potential" says Motherwell manager Graham Alexander after the midfielder joined the Fir Park club on a two-year deal.

The former Queens Park Rangers man, 25, has been training with the Premiership side since leaving Shrewsbury Town in the summer.

Goss spent time on loan at both Rangers and St Johnstone in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

"I've been interested in [Goss] for a while now," said Alexander external-link .

"I believe he has great untapped potential to be a top player with the ability he has, while we can help him improve the things he needs to.

"He also has previous experience of Scottish football and we look forward to working with him."

