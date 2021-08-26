Brandon Hanlan: Bristol Rovers striker joins Wycombe
Wycombe
Wycombe Wanderers have signed striker Brandon Hanlan from Bristol Rovers on a three-year deal.
The 24-year-old joined Rovers in September 2020, making 48 appearances for the club and scoring nine times.
Hanlan has previously played for Charlton Athletic and Gillingham.
"He's an all-rounder who can score all types of goals, with his head and both feet, and his hold-up play is a big asset as well," said Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth.
"It's taken a lot of hard work to get this deal done, because there was a lot of interest in him from other clubs, but we're delighted that he's now a Wycombe Wanderers player."
