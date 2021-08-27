Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Sunday Sportscene will bring you extended highlights of the first Old Firm Derby of the season as Ange Postecoglou's Celtic meet Steven Gerrard's Rangers at Ibrox.

Jonathan Sutherland, Michael Stewart, and Neil McCann will review that, and highlights from Sunday's two other games from 19:30 BST on BBC Scotland.

The best of Saturday's three matches will be on the same channel at 19:30 that day, with former Scotland forward James McFadden accompanying Jane Lewis.

Sportsound will have live commentary of Sunday's Glasgow derby from 11:30, while there will be coverage of Dundee United against Hearts on Saturday.

Off the Ball with Tam Cowan and Stuart Cosgrove will also be broadcast on Sunday (15:00-17:00) on BBC Radio Scotland.

David Currie will present Sportscene Results alongside James McFadden and Julie Fleeting on Saturday from 16:30 on BBC One Scotland.

There will be extensive coverage of all the weekend action on the BBC Sport website and app.