Accrington

Mitch Clark previously had three spells on loan with Port Vale, once in 2018-19, then again in 2019-20 and 2020-21

Accrington Stanley have signed defender Mitch Clark on a two-year deal from Premier League side Leicester City.

The 22-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Foxes in 2019 having come through Aston Villa's academy.

Clark had two spells on loan with Port Vale during his time at Leicester.

"My situation has been sticky as my contract was with Leicester but a few clubs were interested. Accrington being in League One and on the up, I thought why not challenge myself?" he said.

