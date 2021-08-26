Higgins' Derry City have won their last five matches

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins has called on his side to do whatever it takes to get past Finn Harps in the FAI Cup.

The Candystripes take on their derby rivals in the second round of the competition in Ballybofey on Friday.

City have won their last five outings and Higgins wants them to continue that in the cup competition.

"We needed penalties in the last round and if that happens again so be it, I won't care," he said.

"As long as we are in the hat for the next round that is all that matters. The players are in good form, ready to attack the game, though Finn Harps are in good form themselves so I'm sure it will be a good contest.

"Finn Park is a really difficult venue to go to. We know we will need to be on top of our game but we plan to go there and see what happens.

"People don't remember how you get through to the next round, you just need to get in there by hook or by crook. The players have a spring in their step and hopefully that will continue."

Derry City, who defeated Drogheda United on penalties in the first round, have not lifted the FAI Cup since 2012.

Higgins said he is well aware of the club's strong traditions of winning cup competitions but warned it is not yet time to be dreaming of a final day out at the Aviva Stadium.

"The club has good history in the cup and that is the ultimate goal - you'd love to be the manager of a team walking out in a final at the Aviva as that is what dreams are made of," continued Higgins, who is looking forward to having a substantial away support at a match for the first time since February 2020.

"But we have got a lot of work to do between now and then, with a really difficult task on Friday. We might be able to start dreaming if we get through that, but we are still well away from that point."