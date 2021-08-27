Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Rangers have been drawn with Lyon and Celtic with Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League group stage.

Steven Gerrard's Premiership champions will also take on Sparta Prague of the Czech Republic and Denmark's Brondby in Group A following Friday's draw.

As well as the Bundesliga side, Celtic face Spain's Real Betis along with Ferencvaros, who knocked them out of Champions League qualifying last term.

Rangers beat Alashkert and Celtic won against AZ Alkmaar in the play-offs.

It will be the fourth consecutive season both sides have taken part in the group stage of Europe's second club competition.

Rangers were defeated in the last-16 stage by Slavia Prague last time out, while Celtic finished bottom of a section which contained AC Milan, Lille and Sparta.

Aberdeen and St Johnstone, Scotland's other two clubs aiming this week to reach group-stage football, were defeated in the Europa Conference League play-offs by Qarabag and LASK, respectively.

Matchday one is scheduled for 16 September, while the final round of fixtures are due to be completed on 9 December.