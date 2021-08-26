Romelu Lukaku has returned to Chelsea with a bang but Michail Antonio is still the striker most fantasy managers have signed this week after his 16-point haul against Leicester. That means he is now owned by almost 40% of us.

If you had him from the start then you're already extremely grateful for a 29-point total and you're obviously looking forward to more to come, but I know lots of you will also already be on the lookout for the next striker who can give you that edge over your rivals.

So who should we be considering?

Well the first player I'm actually going to mention is classed as a midfielder in Fantasy Premier League so he brings that added bonus of an extra point per goal.

I was feeling rather pleased with myself last week for trying to steal a march on my Fantasy 606 colleagues Chris Sutton and Statman Dave by not only bringing Ferran Torres into my squad but then seeing him named in the starting line-up for the home game against Norwich.

I was feeling rather less pleased come the full-time whistle when he somehow only had three points to his name after a disallowed goal in the 5-0 win, but I still think he's worth persevering with, particularly now we know Harry Kane is staying at Tottenham.

That could change, of course, if Cristiano Ronaldo were to end up at Etihad Stadium.

Torres won't start every game because you never do under Pep Guardiola but the manager seems to like him as the focal point of the attack at the moment.

He has looked sharp in his first two outings and if you're playing for Manchester City in that position then lots of chances are going to come your way. He costs £7m and is owned by just 2.1% of managers.

Gabriel Jesus is another one - he won't always start and he won't always play through the middle but his 11 points against Norwich proves the damage he can do when City are in the mood. His ownership is slightly higher at 4.1% and he costs £8.5m.

Of course it eventually comes down to the age-old question of Pep roulette - are you prepared to deal with that frustration when your man doesn't start and is your bench strong enough to cope with it?

Or more annoyingly, when your City player comes on for three minutes at the end of the game and scores one measly point?

Sometimes though a substitute appearance isn't too damaging - Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez both managed six points apiece with goals against Norwich after playing just 29 minutes and 15 minutes respectively and this is always possible, likely even, when you come on for City against tiring defences. It all depends on your attitude to risk.

Statman Dave wasn't having it in this week's episode of Fantasy 606 though and the man he's telling you to sign if you haven't got him already is Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

There's less differential potential there at 16.3% ownership but he's scored two goals in his first two games, he's on Everton's penalties at the moment as Dave points out, and he currently has the highest threat rating in the game.

Everton's run of fixtures also looks enticing, with Brighton, Burnley, Aston Villa and Norwich in the next four games.

How about Harry Kane? He's only owned by 7.5% of managers right now, and if you believe the two goals against Pacos de Ferreira show he's going to be back to his best very quickly following the summer shenanigans, then he could be well worth it. Son Heung-min owners will also be delighted that the prolific partnership is back in tandem.

Romelu Lukaku doesn't need any further discussion because we can already see he's going to score loads of goals for Chelsea.

As previously mentioned in this column it means you probably have to sell one of Mohamed Salah or Bruno Fernandes if you own the pair of them, but as discussed in the podcast the form of Diogo Jota and Mason Greenwood at the start of this season makes that far more palatable.

Lukaku is already owned by more than 20% of managers but the question is: can you afford to be without him?

If you want to go really low ownership then have a look at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at just 1.2%. He looked much more like his old self in bagging a hat-trick against West Brom in the League Cup this week.

It's probably a better move after the international break and Arsenal's trip to Manchester City in gameweek three - they return with a home game against Norwich and then a trip to Burnley.

Alistair Bruce-Ball presents the Fantasy 606 podcast alongside former Premier League winner Chris Sutton and Statman Dave. The latest episode previewing gameweek three is on the BBC Sounds app and you can still join the Fantasy 606 league with the code e206yk.