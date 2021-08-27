Europa League draw: Leicester, West Ham, Rangers & Celtic discover groups

Last updated on .From the section Europa Leaguecomments51

Match action from Leicester v Slavia Prague
Leicester were beaten by Slavia Prague in the last 32 of last season's Europa League

Leicester will face Serie A side Napoli, Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw in Group C of the 2021-22 Europa League.

West Ham, competing in the group stage for the first time, have been drawn against Dinamo Zagreb, Genk and Rapid Vienna in Group H.

Scottish champions Rangers will play Lyon, Sparta Prague and Brondby in Group A.

Celtic are in Group G with Bayer Leverkusen, Real Betis and Ferencvaros.

The first group stage matches will take place on Thursday, 16 September, while the final round of fixtures are due to be completed on 9 December.

This year's Europa League final will take place in the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville on Wednesday, 18 May.

Leicester finished fifth last season to qualify for the Europa League for the second successive year, while West Ham secured a top-six finish to secure their place in the group stage for the first time.

The Foxes reached the last 32 of the Europa League last season before losing 2-0 on aggregate to Slavia Prague, who eliminated Rangers in the next round.

Steven Gerrard's side were beaten by Malmo in the Champions League third qualifying round earlier this month to drop into the Europa League qualifying play-off, where they edged past Armenian side Alashkert to clinch a group stage place in European football's second tier event for the fourth consecutive season.

Celtic have also reached the group stage for the fourth year in a row after surviving a second-leg scare to beat AZ Alkmaar 3-2 on aggregate.

Before the draw was made, Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno was voted Europa League Player of the Season 2020-21 ahead of Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani.

Draw in full

Group A: Lyon, Rangers, Sparta Prague, Brondby

Group B: Monaco, PSV Eindhoven, Real Sociedad, Sturm Graz

Group C: Napoli, Leicester, Spartak Moscow, Legia Warsaw

Group D: Olympiakos, Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, Royal Antwerp

Group E: Lazio, Lokomotiv Moscow, Marseille, Galatasaray.

Group F: Braga, Red Star Belgrade, Ludogorets, Midtjylland

Group G: Bayer Leverkusen, Celtic, Real Betis, Ferencvaros

Group H: Dinamo Zagreb, Genk, West Ham, Rapid Vienna

Comments

Join the conversation

52 comments

  • Comment posted by frantic, today at 13:01

    Looks like an attractive Decently balanced competition,looking forward to some classic 'european' nights...

  • Comment posted by vincetheprince, today at 12:59

    Good luck to CELTIC...hopefully rangers flop again...

  • Comment posted by Odourondewing, today at 12:59

    The Tinpot Tinfoil Trophy Tournament.

  • Comment posted by CountFord, today at 12:57

    far more interesting than watching the same teams year after year in the Champions League. If travel was/is allowed West Ham would have a great group. Trips to Zagreb, Vienna and Genk would be fun

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 12:52

    Good luck to all the British teams except Celtic

  • Comment posted by bazinga, today at 12:52

    As a lcfc fan we will probably ditch this in a vain attempt at top four again and miss out on the last day again for the third year running , its all good just enjoying the ride . Although bit of a cheek when CL drop into this makes a mockery of it tbh

  • Comment posted by Lennygizmo, today at 12:51

    At least new teams and different ties in Europa league, CL draw could have been from 90s 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🍀

  • Comment posted by BigRob, today at 12:51

    Where are Spurs? Oh yeah that’s right , the C list competition 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Bazzarman, today at 12:51

    West Ham have got to be happy with that draw!

  • Comment posted by that swashbuckling polander of garwolin, today at 12:51

    Wish we got West Ham but Leicester ain't bad either tho backwaters of England.
    We are coming for you. You will see what is like to support own team and club. You have not seen such fans in your entire life.
    City that Saw War awaits you.

    • Reply posted by Lennygizmo, today at 12:53

      Lennygizmo replied:
      Do you own a hostel?😉

  • Comment posted by Alan Honeybilk, today at 12:50

    So many daft European tournaments.When will there be one so that Rochdale and Grimsby can be in Europe as well?It's all about money and not prestige.
    Tell Infantino and Eufa that no players are going to red list countries,so they can play in more
    daft qualifiers,when we know who will qualify before it even starts.

  • Comment posted by Football_understand, today at 12:46

    Rangers, Leicester, West Ham to get through

    I think Celtic will struggle massively.

  • Comment posted by Digger, today at 12:45

    Ouch for Leicester. The sides aren't all that much cop, but the travelling will be a real pain. I won't even say what those 3 countries fans are known for either, it might be a bad trip for players like Iheanacho and Tielemans though.

  • Comment posted by Craigman, today at 12:44

    I'm going to get confused when Celtic play Betis.

    • Reply posted by Albagubrath, today at 12:54

      Albagubrath replied:
      Or Ferencvaros for that matter, greenest group ever

  • Comment posted by King_Power, today at 12:42

    How come Arsenal aren’t in the draw? …..oh wait….

  • Comment posted by Geordie Superhero-Whey-Aye-Man, today at 12:42

    Quite simply hard enough so why any side that finishes 2nd should have to face a Champs League drop-out too is disgraceful.

  • Comment posted by RushTheFox, today at 12:41

    I hope Leicester gets to quarter finals minimum to see improvement on last year. Although if West Ham is anything to go from these teams will rip us apart. 1 bad day at the office hopefully :D

  • Comment posted by OrangeGroovyPanda, today at 12:40

    Where's Arsenal?

  • Comment posted by theknife, today at 12:35

    Good luck to all the British teams involved.

    • Reply posted by theknife, today at 12:38

      theknife replied:
      Bit trigger happy there - I meant to add - except Celtic.

  • Comment posted by Knight Templar, today at 12:35

    Where's Arsenal?

    • Reply posted by markyp1965, today at 12:48

      markyp1965 replied:
      Yawn…..zzzzz

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport