Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

New Forest loan signing Max Lowe left Derby for Bramall Lane in September 2020

Nottingham Forest have signed former Derby County full-back Max Lowe from Sheffield United on a season's loan.

Lowe, 24, could make his debut in Saturday's away derby against his old club at Pride Park.

Forest will go to Derby still looking for their first Championship points of the season following four defeats.

"I know the rivalry very well but I know what shirt I have on this season and I'm proud to be here and will give it my all," Lowe told Forest's website.

"This was an opportunity I couldn't turn down. It was a no brainer. As a player, you get that feel and move into a club and it felt comfortable. I'm happy to be here."

Lowe is Forest's fifth signing of the summer transfer window, following USA goalkeeper Ethan Horvath and three fellow loan players, Watford's Philip Zinckernagel, Arsenal's Jordi Osei-Tutu and James Garner from Manchester United.

Forest manager Chris Hughton said: "He is at a good age and is in a position where we need competition. I'm delighted to get another signing with Championship experience."

Lowe, whose existing Blades contract runs until 2024, has played 11 times for them since joining from Derby almost a year ago, but has not appeared this season.

He joined the Blades from Derby in September 2020 in a joint deal with Jayden Bogle reportedly worth £15m.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.