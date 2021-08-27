Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Corrie Ndaba played 14 games during his loan spell with Ayr in Scottish football last season

Ipswich Town defender Corrie Ndaba has agreed a new two-year deal at the club, with an option for a further 12 months.

The 21-year-old, currently on a season-long loan with Salford City, is now contracted to Ipswich until at least the summer of 2023.

He made his debut against Bristol Rovers in last season's EFL Cup, before going on loan to Ayr United.

Ndaba started against Newport in this season's EFL Cup earlier this month, but then joined Salford.