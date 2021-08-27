Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Defender Ben Tozer played two season for Newport County before joining Cheltenham Town in July 2018

Wrexham have signed Cheltenham Town captain Ben Tozer for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 31-year-old defender is Wrexham's second signing from a League One club this week, following the arrival of James Jones from Lincoln City.

Tozer had a year left on his Cheltenham contract, having led them to promotion last season as League Two champions.

"It's really exciting to see the potential of the club and the project going on," Tozer said.

"Ever since the Club was mentioned to me, that's something that's driven me on to want to get this deal finalised."

Plymouth-born Tozer, who has also played for Northampton, Newcastle United and Newport County, played every minute of Cheltenham's title-winning campaign and has the experience of more than 380 league appearances.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said: "I'm delighted with the signing of Ben Tozer. He's a very experienced player, and he's been part of a very successful promotion-winning team last season.

"He's not only a good player, but he's got real leadership qualities as well."