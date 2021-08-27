Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Tom Bayliss scored one goal in 15 outings for Preston last season

League One club Wigan Athletic have signed Preston North End midfielder Tom Bayliss on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old has made 21 appearances for the Championship outfit since joining from Coventry two years ago.

He made his Sky Blues debut in November 2017, and went on to score nine goals in 73 games before moving to Deepdale.

Bayliss featured as a second-half substitute as Preston beat Morecambe 4-2 in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

