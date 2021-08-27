Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Aberdeen have made an offer to loan Newcastle midfielder Matthew Longstaff

Newcastle midfielder Matthew Longstaff is close to joining Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen on loan, Magpies boss Steve Bruce has confirmed.

Aberdeen have made an offer that Bruce expects the 21-year-old to accept.

He has found his chances at St James' Park limited, and is yet to play a senior game this season.

"The kid is desperate to go and play football, Aberdeen is a good club and a decent place to go and play, so good luck to him," said Bruce.

Longstaff scored on his English Premier League debut against Manchester United in October 2019, and has netted twice more since then for the first team, but injuries have hampered his progress.

"It's happened very, very quickly over the last couple of days," Bruce said. "We've said now for a good couple of weeks it's important for young Matty to go and play some football.

"He had a difficult year through one thing and another last year, so it's a great opportunity for him to go and play, it's quite as simple as that."

