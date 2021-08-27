Alanna Kennedy: Manchester City Women sign Australia defender
Manchester City have signed Australia defender Alanna Kennedy on a two-year deal.
The 26-year-old spent last season in the Women's Super League at Tottenham.
She was part of the Matildas team that knocked Great Britain out in the quarter-finals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics before losing to Sweden in the semi-finals.
"I'm super excited - it's an amazing club, and I'm just honoured to be a part of it," she told the club website.