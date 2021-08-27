Last updated on .From the section Reading

Alen Halilovic is Reading's second new permanent signing this summer

Reading have signed Croatian attacking midfielder Alen Halilovic.

The 25-year-old, who has won 10 caps for his country, was a free agent having been released by Championship rivals Birmingham City in the summer.

Having begun his career at Dinamo Zagreb he had spells at European giants Barcelona and AC Milan, and had loans at clubs such as Las Palmas, Sporting Gijon and Heerenveen.

He scored once in 17 Championship appearances for the Blues last season

"He will add further depth to our squad and will bring with him a wealth of creativity which can only benefit the team," Reading chief executive Dayong Pang told the club website. external-link

