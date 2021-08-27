Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Manager Graham Alexander has already brought in striker Kevin van Veen among others

Motherwell are set to complete the signing of centre-half Sondre Solholm Johansen from Norwegian side Mjondalen.

The Eliteserien club have announced a deal for the 26-year-old has been agreed with personal terms and a medical still to be concluded.

Johansen has played over 100 games for Mjondalen since arriving from Stromsgodset in 2017, and has featured 16 times already this term.

"It is a fantastic opportunity," said the side's manager Vegard Hansen.

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander secured former Queens Park Rangers midfielder Sean Goss on a two-year deal on Thursday, while the likes of Kevin van Veen, Liam Kelly and Callum Slattery are among others who have joined this summer.

His side are currently seventh in the Scottish Premiership after three games.