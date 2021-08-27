Italian Serie A
Hellas VeronaHellas Verona1Inter MilanInter Milan3

Hellas Verona 1-3 Inter Milan: Joaquin Correa scores twice in debut win

Joaquin Correa
Joaquin Correa is the first player to score twice on his Inter Milan Serie A debut in over a decade

Joaquin Correa came off the bench to score two late goals on his Inter Milan debut as the defending Serie A champions beat Verona.

Ivan Ilic intercepted a poor Samir Handanovic pass and chipped the keeper to give the hosts a shock lead.

Lautaro Martinez levelled with a header from a flicked-on long throw-in.

Correa, on loan from Lazio, headed Matteo Darmian's cross into the top corner and then hammered in a second in injury time from 20 yards.

Inter only completed the signing of the 27-year-old Argentina international the day before the game.

Simone Inzaghi's side beat Genoa 4-0 in their season-opener on Saturday.

Line-ups

Hellas Verona

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 96Montipò
  • 23MagnaniBooked at 28minsSubstituted forDawidowiczat 75'minutes
  • 21Günter
  • 17CeccheriniSubstituted forCasaleat 53'minutes
  • 5FaraoniSubstituted forSutaloat 75'minutes
  • 78HonglaSubstituted forTamezeat 74'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 14Ilic
  • 8Lazovic
  • 18CancellieriSubstituted forLasagnaat 62'minutes
  • 10Zaccagni
  • 7Barak

Substitutes

  • 1Pandur
  • 9N Kalinic
  • 11Lasagna
  • 16Casale
  • 22Berardi
  • 24Bessa
  • 27Dawidowicz
  • 30Frabotta
  • 31Sutalo
  • 32Ragusa
  • 61Tameze
  • 99Di Carmine

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 36Darmian
  • 23Barella
  • 77BrozovicBooked at 64minsSubstituted forVidalat 66'minutes
  • 20CalhanogluSubstituted forVecinoat 87'minutes
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forDimarcoat 66'minutes
  • 10MartínezBooked at 57minsSubstituted forCorreaat 74'minutes
  • 9DzekoSubstituted forSensiat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Dumfries
  • 8Vecino
  • 11Kolarov
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 19Correa
  • 21Cordaz
  • 22Vidal
  • 32Dimarco
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 48Satriano
  • 97Radu
Referee:
Gianluca Manganiello
Attendance:
11,214

Match Stats

Home TeamHellas VeronaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home8
Away15
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Verona 1, Inter Milan 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Verona 1, Inter Milan 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Verona 1, Inter Milan 3. Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.

  4. Post update

    Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Darko Lazovic (Verona).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bosko Sutalo (Verona) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mattia Zaccagni with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Verona. Conceded by Nicolò Barella.

  8. Booking

    Adrien Tameze (Verona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Adrien Tameze (Verona).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Stefano Sensi replaces Edin Dzeko.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Verona 1, Inter Milan 2. Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Matteo Darmian with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Federico Dimarco with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Bosko Sutalo.

  16. Post update

    Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Antonin Barak (Verona).

  18. Post update

    Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Koray Günter (Verona).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Verona. Pawel Dawidowicz replaces Giangiacomo Magnani.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 27th August 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan22007166
2Udinese21105234
3Lazio11003123
4Roma11003123
5Napoli11002023
6Bologna11003213
7Sassuolo11003213
8Atalanta11002113
9AC Milan11001013
10Cagliari10102201
11Juventus10102201
12Spezia10102201
13Salernitana100123-10
14Torino100112-10
15Sampdoria100101-10
16Empoli100113-20
17Fiorentina100113-20
18Hellas Verona200236-30
19Genoa100104-40
20Venezia200205-50
View full Italian Serie A table

