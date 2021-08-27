Last updated on .From the section European Football

Joaquin Correa is the first player to score twice on his Inter Milan Serie A debut in over a decade

Joaquin Correa came off the bench to score two late goals on his Inter Milan debut as the defending Serie A champions beat Verona.

Ivan Ilic intercepted a poor Samir Handanovic pass and chipped the keeper to give the hosts a shock lead.

Lautaro Martinez levelled with a header from a flicked-on long throw-in.

Correa, on loan from Lazio, headed Matteo Darmian's cross into the top corner and then hammered in a second in injury time from 20 yards.

Inter only completed the signing of the 27-year-old Argentina international the day before the game.

Simone Inzaghi's side beat Genoa 4-0 in their season-opener on Saturday.