Callum Johnson: Fleetwood Town sign Portsmouth defender on loan
Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood
Fleetwood Town have signed defender Callum Johnson on a season-long loan deal from fellow League One club Portsmouth.
The 24-year-old full-back has made 48 appearances for Pompey since joining from Accrington Stanley in September last year.
Town boss Simon Grayson moved for Johnson after defender Brad Halliday suffered a serious knee injury.
The 26-year-old is set to miss the rest of the campaign with ligament damage.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.